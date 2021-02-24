Centuries-old apothecary in Alexandria named a National Historic Landmark

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Visitors can step back in time to the 1800s at the Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum in Old Town Alexandria.

“The floorboards, the furnishings, even the ingredients in the bottles have been here since this pharmacy closed down in 1933,” said Lauren Gleason, Program Coordinator.

The historic business has become a staple of the community, and now, it’s being nationally recognized. Museum staff applied for a National Historic Landmark Designation back in 2016, and it was approved in January of this year.



“We get to tell the story nationally recognized as the transition between a small local apothecary or drug store, into the pharmacy in the 20th century that we think of today,” said Callie Staff, Coordinator of Collections.

The designation recognizes the apothecary for its contribution to science and pharmacy in the 19th century, including the families who owned the business.



“The Stabler family founded the business in the 1790s and then built this building in 1805 were abolitionists,” said Staff. “Then, the Leadbeater’s, who married into the business, took it over into the 1930s.”

Throughout the years, the museum has maintained the authenticity of the apothecary by preserving its artifacts and archives. Staff have saved items ranging from medicines to original hand-written notes from Martha Washington herself.

With their new historic designation, the City of Alexandria hopes to continue to tell this historic tale.



“We can continue to tell the story of this specific business, this specific family, and help people today understand how things have changed, but also how life is similar,” said Gleason.

In addition to the apothecary, Old Town Alexandria is also designated as a National Historic Landmark, including many other sites across the city.