Ceiling fan fire causes $50,000 in damages

Herndon, Va. (WDVM) — Investigators with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department have determined a fire in the Town of Herndon was caused by a ceiling fan in an enclosed screen porch.

The fire started in the junction box of the ceiling fan on Tuesday and caused about $50,000 in damages. Two occupants were home at the time of the fire; both safely evacuated before the fire department arrived.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire that extended from the enclosed deck into the attic. There were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries.