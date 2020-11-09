CDC tips for a safe Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 pandemic

"It is a tradition where people visit family members from other locations throughout the country that they haven't seen in awhile and that's really important, but it's prevalent to know that travel is risky"

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Thanksgiving this year will look different for many nationwide. The CDC weighs in on how families can safely celebrate.

The CDC recommends celebrating virtually or with members of your own household, however, Loudoun County Health Department Director David Goodfriend said there are other ways to bring the Thanksgiving spirit without having to travel this year.

Dr. David Goodfriend, Loudoun County Health Department Director said, “It is a tradition where people visit family members from other locations throughout the country that they haven’t seen in a while and that’s really important, but it’s prevalent to know that travel is risky. Whether it’s you traveling to family members or them coming to you, it significantly increases the risk of disease transmission.”

However, if someone still decides to host a thanksgiving gathering even amid the virus or travel, the CDC is asking people to consider steps to keep everyone safe such as encouraging others to wear masks and sanitize.

Quick Tips

WASH YOUR HANDS often and with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The CDC says this should be done after someone has been in a public place, after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water aren’t available, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol will work just as well.

The CDC encourages everyone to continue wearing cloth masks in public and to continue practicing social distancing. It recommends everyone to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet or more from people you don’t live with.

If anyone thinks they have been exposed during a holiday event, they should take extra precautions like staying home as much as possible for 14 days, avoid being around people and consider getting tested for the coronavirus.

Holiday Gatherings

The first step to help reduce the spread of the virus is to “assess current COVID-19 levels in your community to determine whether to postpone, cancel, or limit the number of attendees,” the CDC said.

Health officials recommend celebrating virtually or only with family members, which poses only a low risk of spreading the virus. People who shouldn’t attend a Thanksgiving gathering this year include those with or exposed to the coronavirus and people who have an increased risk for severe illness. The CDC explains that large gatherings of families and friends, crowded parties, and travel may put people at increased risk for COVID-19.

Host outdoor activities rather than indoor activities

Try and limit guests to just people in the local area

Limit the number of guests as much as possible

Encourage guests to wear masks and use hand sanitizer

Ask guests to “strictly avoid contact with people outside of their house for 14 days before the gathering

If someone develops COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive after a gathering, they should immediately contact the host and others that attended the event.

Food and Drink Safety Tips

Right now, there is no evidence that suggests handling food or eating is associated with spreading the respiratory disease, according to the CDC. However, COVID-19 could spread if someone touches a surface or object, including food, food packaging, or utensils where respiratory droplets have landed then they touch their face, nose, or mouth.

The CDC released a list of suggestions for people to have good hygiene to reduce the risk of spreading germs around food and drinks: