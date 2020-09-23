CDC releases holiday celebration considerations

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Every year on the first day of fall, we start to notice the change of leaves, Halloween candy stocked on shelves, a reminder of the upcoming holidays we are all excited to celebrate.

Although this year is different, we can still enjoy our favorite holidays while staying safe.

The CDC expects the public to still partake in holiday events and activities, however, outlines ways in which we can do so safely. Whether you’re celebrating Rosh Hashanah, Halloween, or Día de los Muertos, here’s what the CDC wants you to know.

If you’re planning on hosting a party, try to have it outside with limited guests and encourage everyone to wear masks.

If you attend a party, come prepared with hand sanitizer, extra masks and tissues. Make sure to keep a safe distance from other party attendees and wash your hands before eating food. The CDC discourages against pot-luck style gatherings and instead encourages families to bring food for just themselves.

For all of the kids wanting to enjoy Halloween costumes and candy, the CDC outlines low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk activities. Low-risk activities would include pumpkin carving at home or a virtual costume contest. The CDC considers traditional trick-or-treating to be high-risk for exposure and encourages families to participate in a hunt-style trick-or-treat at home. In addition, parents should be aware that costume masks only substitute for a cloth mask if it has two or more layers of breathable fabric. However, a costume mask and cloth mask should not be worn at the same time as it could cause breathing complications.

For both Día de los Muertos and Thanksgiving, the CDC recommends families enjoy preparing traditional recipes for a small group of family members and neighbors, but they consider large gatherings, especially with people from different areas, to be high-risk.

If you attend a celebration, be extra careful by staying home as much as possible for 14 days after the even to protect others from potential exposure. For more information, visit cdc.gov.