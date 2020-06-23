CCAP in Winchester gives away free food and supplies

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Congregational Community Action Project, otherwise known as CCAP in Winchester, gave away food and supplies for free Tuesday evening.

The giveaway was held held at the CCAP building in Winchester and featured items such as food, pet supplies, cleaning supplies, and car necessities. CCAP says that since the pandemic started, they’ve been giving away prepackaged bags to people in need, but wanted to use this event as an opportunity to give people the chance to choose their own items.

“We are just grateful and thankful because….it’s the whole community coming together to make sure that those families do not go hungry,” said President of CCAP Robin Russell.

