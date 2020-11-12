Catoctin Elementary, oldest school in Leesburg will soon expand

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Built in the 60s, the oldest elementary school in Leesburg is about to get some extra space.

The Leesburg Council approved a motion on November 10 for an expansion to Catoctin Elementary School. The new space, according to project managers, will have three new classrooms, adding 6,000 square feet to the existing 76,800 square foot school.

The expansion would increase the school acceptance rate from 697 to 743 students.

“We have a lot more families living in the town than we ever had before,” Leah Kosin, Public Information Officer said. “Hearing from the residents they’re really looking forward to having this expansion and again it’s definitely needed in our area.”

Officials said they hope to begin construction in the spring and have it done by Fall 2021.