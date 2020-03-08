Catholic school system hosts job fair in search of 150 teachers

This is the big annual opportunity that we do and its been a norm for us for awile

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– The Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s office of catholic schools host a job fair to hire 150 teachers.

The school school gym at “Paul VI High School” was filled with many people looking to be apart of a catholic school. Positions were open for preschool teachers, elementary, middle, and high schools.

School officials said one of the main expectations is to strive to meet standards of excellence, and being a role model for the children in the diocese.

Joe Vorbach, superintendent for Catholic Diocese of Arlington said, “this is the big annual opportunity that we do and its been a norm for us for a while to have it here in the spring. We are continuously in conversation with folks, certainly a lot of these resumes we want to hold onto and share around as opportunities continue to present themselves throughout the year.”

Vorbach said candidates finding out if they recived the job could unfold pretty quickly.