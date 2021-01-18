Catholic ministries honor Dr. Martin Luther King differently this year

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Nationwide, many celebrate and remember the late civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. However during the COVID-19 pandemic, Arlington Diocese members are switching things up.

Last year parish members attended mass and held a reception afterward to honor Dr. King. However this year they’re honoring him virtually. Diocese members said even if you cant join virtually, you can still honor him by remembering the principles he stood for, such as racial justice.

Gerard Cousin, Chairperson, Black Catholic Ministries said, “All of us can do an examination of our own acts, and say am I doing enough?, am I being proactive and not just sitting back watching. That is something each of us can do on a ongoing basis that will help improve the interaction of everyone.”

The Black Catholic Ministries has started a Novena to highlight racial justice as part of their celebration to honor Dr. King.