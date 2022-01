ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Catholic Diocese of Arlington makes masks optional for students.

The Catholic Diocese is following Gov. Youngkin’s executive order, allows parents to decide whether their children wear masks in school or not.

The Diocese also says that while they will follow the governor’s order, they still advise Catholic schools to follow COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines recommended by the CDC.

Gov. Youngkin’s executive order goes into effect on Monday.