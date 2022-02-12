Catholic Diocese of Arlington hold virtual job fair

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Catholic Diocese of Arlington held a virtual job fair to fill over 150 positions in their schools.

Organizers say the event is due to increased number of students enrolled in Catholic schools.

Positions are open for teachers and administrative roles in various grade levels from preschool to high school.

All of the diocese’s 37 parish schools, four high schools, and more are participating in the event.

“We hope that it provides a venue for prospective candidates to be able to interface with school leaders in a variety of areas,” said Renee White, Assistant Superintendent, Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Arlington.

More than 18,000 students in Catholic schools in the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia.

For more information on their job openings visit, www.arlingtondiocese.org.