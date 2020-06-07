Catholic Diocese of Arlington calls for peace, justice, and prayer as people continue to protest

It's important that we take this moment again to root out racial injustice

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Nation wide many continue to protest for the murder of George Floyd. Justice is what’s wanted, however Catholic officials in Northern Virginia said prayer should bring everyone together.

Amber Roseboom, Director of Media Relations, Catholic Diocese of Arlington said,

“It’s important that we take this moment again to root out racial injustice.”

Roseboom works alongside Bishop Burbidge, the pastor for the Catholic Diocese of Arlington and they said as a people of faith they’re called to do something. She also said parishioners are called to come together in prayer.



“Catholics throughout the Diocese of Arlington and people of good will, should join together in prayer to root out the sin of racism, to address that, and to seek ways to bring that reconciliation piece and unity that we all seek” said Roseboom.

These protests are from over, however Roseboom said its important to not turn a blind eye.



“If your aware of injustice you have a responsibility to do something about it, and peaceful protest are a good thing they’re constitutionally protected. There protected for a reason and they help bring about change” said Roseboom.

The Diocese will continue to work together in restoring justice, along with peace and harmony in all of the communities.