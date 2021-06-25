Catholic Charities reflects on $4.8 million in assistance given back to community during COVID

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington provided $4.8 million in “food and emergency rental and utility assistance” throughout the COVID-19 crisis over the past year. These funds were given to over 31,000 people.

A release said that 115% more people needed food assistance and 130% more people needed rental and utility assistance over the past year than before COVID. This assistance was given out through almost 90,000 client visits.

“The need for assistance, be it food or financial support, during the past year was unmatched in recent history. The impacts of the pandemic were felt deep within our communities, by family, friends and neighbors,” Stephen Carattini, President and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, said in the release.

Catholic Charities said that they will continue to give to the community not only via these donations but also through 21 programs throughout the Diocese. Anyone wishing to donate can find information on their website.