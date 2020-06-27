Catholic Charities Pregnancy and Adoption holds their first Virtual Walk for Life

"The goal of this event was to raise funds for these ministries, and all of the money raised goes directly to serving women and family in crisis."

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Catholic Charities Pregnancy and Adoption Support joined organizations to host it’s first virtual walk for life, to serve vulnerable women and families. The mission was to raise funds and protect woman and men struggling in an unplanned pregnancy.

Meaghan Lane, Pregnancy & Adoption Support, Program Director said,

“The goal of this event was to raise funds for these ministries, and all of the money raised goes directly to serving women and family in crisis.”

Ministries such as “Divine Mercy Care” and “Care net PRCs who strives to protect the unborn. Lane said she has seen a spike in families who do need help due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another focus point of the virtual walk was normalizing adoption.

Victor and Adrienne, Participants said,

“For about 8 years of our marriage we battled with infertility and it was probably one of the hardest things we’ve been through. It was heartbreaking for us, we had a lot of questions of whats wrong with us? Why is this happening to us?”

The couple said remaining strong in their faith kept them grounded. Officials said partnering with different ministries made thousands at home tuning in aware of the choices and options they have to be set up for success, during a pregnancy.



” In one hour we brought in over $8,000, and that’s a reporting that will continued to be shared. We hope to continue to raise funds from that” said Lane.

Lane said the funds will go to families in need. For those who are interested in donating, officials said the link below will allow you to give.

https://www.voice4life.org/bettertogether.html