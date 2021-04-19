Catholic Charities opens new food pantry in Sterling

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Catholic Charities has opened a new regional office in Sterling to expand its services in giving back to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food pantry moved to fill in the gaps in the Sterling area. The new pantry will provide assistance to those experiencing food insecurity. Catholic Charities officials said they will see a 30% increase in the clientele of families who are in need in their new location.

Cathy Hassinger, Director of Community Services for Catholic Charities said, “Our new location has certainly expanded our storage so we can provide again ongoing perishable foods with the non-perishables but also broaden our scope, making sure we can have greater access to a community that might experience some ongoing financial difficulties and need help with just something as basic as feeding their families. Our hope with this new location is to continue to serve our clients that we been helping for the past 15 years and gain new ones.”

In addition to providing assistance to those who experience food insecurity, the office will offer additional services such as emergency rent and utility assistance, adoption services, and legal services for immigrants and refugees.

The pantry is at 113 Executive Drive, Building 2, Suite 110, Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Pantry visits are by appointment, via email at LROPantry@ccda.net. Officials said they will also accept clients who come by without an appointment.