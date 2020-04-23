Catholic Charities opens free virtual medical clinic in Woodbridge during COVID-19 pandemic

We couldn't be more excited about this opportunity to help people get good medical care

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Catholic Charities Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic opened earlier this week in Woodbridge, operating entirely on telemedicine.

Art Bennett, President/CEO, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington said “We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to help people get good medical care.”

The clinic will provide appointments for annual physicals, sick visits, prenatal care, health classes, and disease management.

“Now that we have the telemedicine part we can do so much more, particularly in those rural counties, those are who less fortunate in these rural counties have less services, less ability to get them. So not only here with health we expand and see more people in different parts of our Diocese but also in other areas we have our legal assistance and mental health counseling” said Bennett.

According to the program director at the clinic, patients are meeting with the clinicians through Zoom calls. For patients who cant access Zoom, a conference call is held to ensure everyone who needs to can still access these services.

Alexandra, Luevano, Program Director, Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic said

“We will be able to do face to face visits once everything settles down.”

Luevano said thus far 30 patients have taken advantage of this opportunity.

“It’s amazing to be able to see the growth and to be able to help people that are in real need at this time” said Luevano.

Medical professionals or other individuals interested in volunteering at the clinic should contact Alexandra at alexandra.luveano@ccda.net.