Catholic Charities food assistance program sees a 45% drop in food donations, ask for the publics help

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Food donations have dropped 45% for the Arlington Food Assistance Program, creating an immediate need for donations.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington’s Food Assistance Program has helped those in need by distributing over 900,000 pounds of food since March, but despite the support from the community and parishes the need for donations are high. Officials said with the holidays approaching there will be an even greater demand than usual.

Art Bennett, President/CEO Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington said, “What happens during the holidays is, people try and get toys for their kids so the food budget gets even tighter. I think the Fall is a traditional time where people like to be more generous and think about there neighbor who’s having a tough time, so we’re hoping with the many vehicles we created people can see the different ways to give food at a different time.”

According to officials, The St. Lucy Food Project provides food to the communities through three Catholic Charities pantries–Loaves and Fishes in Front Royal, Christ House in Alexandria, and the Leesburg Regional Office in Leesburg–as well as some 57 parish, interfaith, community and government pantries within the 21 counties and seven cities which make up the Diocese.

Donations can be made the following ways:

· Bring food to the St. Lucy Food Project warehouse, 8426-28 Kao Circle, Manassas, VA 20110, at a “no contact” bin 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

· Bring food to any of the Catholic Charities three food pantries during business hours: Christ House, 131 S. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314; Leesburg Regional Office, 316 E. Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176 ; or Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 613 N. Royal Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630. Details here.

· Bring food to No Contact Food Drop Offs at local parishes. The next one takes place this Saturday, October 24, from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Rd, Manassas, VA 20110.

· Order food from the Amazon wish list to send directly to the Manassas warehouse. https://www.ccda.net/SLPAmazonWishList

· Mail a check donation payable to CCDA with St. Lucy Project on the memo line to Catholic Charities 8426-28 Kao Circle, Manassas, VA 20110.

· Donate online at https://secure.ccda.net/Give/Give/Donate/Giving.aspx.