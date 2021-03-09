Catholic Charities creates parish engagement program to welcome influx of refugees

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington is launching a new program for refugees.

Parishes have partnered with Catholic Charities to provide support to the anticipated influx of refugees. The organization is expecting to serve 600 refugees in the coming fiscal year.

The program is expanding to accommodate an increase of 300 refugees, compared to previous years.

“We talk about the whole refugee process. How does it work, what are refugees, what do they come with,” said Jessica Estrada, Director of Newcomer Services. “We also talk about the different challenges within specifically Northern Virginia, so that could be housing, that could be getting kids used to going to school in this new virtual environment.”

The program will be held virtually on March 11th. You can learn more information about the program on their website.