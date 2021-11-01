Catholic Charities aims to raise 100,000 lbs of food — and they need your help

The food drive aims to raise 100,000 pounds of food by the end of November.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington is aiming to raise 100,000 pounds of food during their “Fall Harvest Food Drive,” which runs until the end of November.

More than 40 schools, parishes and Catholic civic groups have participated in or are planning to host a food drive to support this effort.

The Christ House is just one of 80 pantries across the Diocese distributing food to those suffering from food insecurity. The need for meals is above where it was this time last year, due to the rising cost of food prices.

“During this pandemic, it is not only the regular people who are picking up food in different counties, and at the same time, there is an increase of need,” said Sister Annie Guan, volunteer coordinator at the Christ House.

Guan says hunger does not discriminate. The pantry sees families who were all affected differently by the pandemic.

“Many of them lost their job because of the pandemic, others are low income earners and they had a hard time to really be able to support their families, so rather than buying food, they use their money to pay rent,” Guan said.

Items needed are non-perishables, such as canned fruits and vegetables, or bagged cereal. As the cold weather and holidays approach, the Diocese welcomes anyone in the community in need with open arms.

“We are always here to serve you,” said Guan. “Not only to provide food on your table, but to help you…There are many people who care for you.”

Donations can also be made to the St. Lucy Food Project warehouse, 8426-28 Kao Circle in Manassas, at a “no contact” secure bin 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To donate online, please visit https://secure.ccda.net/Give/Give/Donate/Giving.aspx. To learn more about ways to donate food throughout the Diocese, visit https://www.ccda.net/give-help/donate-and-distribute-food/.