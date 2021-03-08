Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Winchester and Frederick Co. SPCA a recent victim

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Winchester and Frederick County, Virginia.

Around 40 catalytic converters were stolen from businesses, residences, and churches in Winchester and Frederick Counties combined, with the thefts happening between January and March. Winchester SPCA is one of the most recent places hit, where two catalytic converters were stolen from their transport vans.

Winchester Police Department said that you should park your car in a well-lit area near cameras where possible to help prevent becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft.

You can donate here to help Winchester SPCA, or you can sign up to help transport animals.