Cat shot in face and body, Loudoun County Animal Services asking for leads

HAMILTON, Va. (WDVM) — A cat is expected to live after it was shot in the face and body last Wednesday. Loudoun County Animal Services is investigating and asking the public for tips.

Investigators say the owners heard gunshots at around 4:00 in the afternoon and found their cat with wounds to its face and body. A veterinarian determined the wounds were probably caused by birdshot-type shotgun ammunition. The cat is in stable condition.

The suspect is facing up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500. If charged, the suspect could lose their right to owning a pet.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation of this crime is encouraged to call LCAS at 703-777-0406. Anonymous tips may be submitted through this number as well.