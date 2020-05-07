Cat shot in Ashburn, 3rd incident in last month

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Animal Services is conducting an investigation into the shooting of a cat in Ashburn on May 5.

The cat is currently undergoing treatment for its injuries, and is not the first cat incident in the county recently. This is now the third incident to take place in Loudoun County in the last month.

The first incident took place in early April in Hamilton and the second incident occurred on the 24th of April in Sterling.

Officers are currently investigating all three incidents, all occurring close to the respective owners’ homes and during the day.

