Carroll Foy formally launches bid for Virginia governor

FILE This Monday Jan. 27, 2020 file photo shows Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, front left, D-Prince William, as she holds her son, Alex Foy, while pointing out the vote tally board for the vote on the Equal Rights Amendment in the House chambers at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Foy launched her bid for governor on Wednesday, May 27, becoming the first Democrat to officially get in the race to replace term-limited Gov. Ralph Northam. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy has formally launched her bid for Virginia governor, using email and social media to make her first appeal to voters amid the social distancing constraints of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-term lawmaker, attorney and mom of toddler twin boys says she’ll be an advocate for working families. She says the “status quo in Virginia” isn’t working for too many people. Many Democrats are expected to get into the 2021 race to replace Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who cannot serve consecutive terms.

