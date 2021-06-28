Carjackings and vehicle tampering on the rise in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington’s top prosecutor is working with the Arlington County Police Department to establish a cooperative effort to tackle carjacking and vehicle tampering.

Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti said she has been following the theft and tampering trends within the city and wants to turn this issue into a task force. Car thefts have risen since 2018 and Tafti believes these crimes are organized.

“My philosophy has always been to focus on crimes that are a public safety risk. Car tampering, and car thefts, I don’t look at those as simple property crimes because those are things that make people feel vulnerable and set people up for dangerous situations,” said Dehghani-Tafti.

According to Dehghani-Tafti, car thefts are playing out across the river in D.C., which saw five times more carjackings in the first quarter of 2021 than the same period in 2020. Similar incidents are occurring in Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Howard County.