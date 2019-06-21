Carjacking turns into a chase which ends in a crash

The two men were arrested and charges are still pending for one of them

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Two people have been arrested after a carjacking, that resulted in a high-speed police chase down I-95, which ended in a crash.

A man parking his BMW X5 in Reston, Virginia was confronted and assaulted by two men early Wednesday morning, police said. Shortly thereafter Fairfax County Police released the information of the car that was stolen. A Virginia State Trooper noticed the vehicle and pursued the two men all throughout I-95 when the car eventually crashed in Stafford County. Fairfax County Officer Sargent James Curry commends the State Police for their work.

“It’s a good distance, the State Troopers did an amazing job being observant, keeping a look-out for the car that we broadcasted, and fortunately one of those troopers saw the car and was able to try and stop them,” Curry said.

21-year-old Jaquan McNeal and a minor were arrested. The minor was charged with carjacking, and other charges are pending for McNeal.