Carjacking arrest serves as a good reminder to lock your car, take keys with you

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Prince William County Police responded to the 7200 block of Sudley Rd. in Manassas to investigate a stolen vehicle call at 10:50 a.m.

Wednesday morning, a man told PWC police he went inside a business for a few minutes, leaving his truck with a trailer attached, running in the parking lot. While inside, an unknown man and woman entered the truck, leaving the parking lot. Fairfax County Police located and arrested the suspects shortly after.

The suspects were arrested at the scene by FCPD. PWC Police arrived soon after and identified the two suspects as Robert Redfern and Nicole Barrett. Redfern and Barrett were charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and Redfern charged with carjacking.

This incident serves as a good reminder to never leave your car running and always lock your doors when you leave your vehicle.