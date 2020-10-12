Careers in Demand: Radiologic Technologist

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — WDVM 25 has partnered with Blue Ridge Community and Technical College to bring you Careers in Demand. The weekly series features careers through the technical trade route. This week, we’re featuring radiologic technologists.

Radiologic technologists work to take images of the human anatomy to help determine disease or injury.

“We’re really trying to see the best of that certain structure that we need to look at in order for the radiologist to get the best diagnosis,” said Caelyn Moylan, radiologic technologist student.

Radio. techs have the opportunity to work in a variety of settings, everywhere from hospitals to urgent care or operating rooms. The schedule for this job varies as imaging is used 24/7 at some facilities.

The pay scale for a radiologic technologist position starts around $46,000. The median salary is around $60,000.

To get started in this career field, you’ll need to obtain an Associate’s degree and can use that to enter an accredited X-ray program. In order to become an official radio tech you’ll need to pass the ARRT exam.

“There are other licensures that we can obtain such as state licensures to work in other facilities,” said Daniel Thomas, Clinical Instructor.

The best person suited for the job is ideally someone focused on patient care and patient needs.

“You have to know what’s appropriate to communicate how to communicate,” said Thomas.