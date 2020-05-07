Care packages for those in need

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington is making care packages for seniors, the hungry, the homeless and others in need during this critical time.

As the Catholic Charities continues to serve those who are vulnerable during this pandemic, they’re also putting together care packages. Officials said many seniors are need of tissues, socks, and much more along with homeless individuals needing everyday supplies such as travel sized deodorant and shampoo.

Debra Beard, Director of Volunteers for the Catholic Charities said, “We’re receiving care packages in on a regular bases and we’re distributing them out as soon as we get them in.”

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, Beard says more information can be found here.

