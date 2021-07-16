Car falls 25 feet off ramp in Richmond during police pursuit; driver ejected and killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the driver whose car fell off an interstate ramp and flipped over multiple times during a police chase.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Tyrone J. Lewis of Richmond. Lewis died at the scene.

The chase started on Interstate 95 near Chippenham Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A state trooper attempted to pull Lewis over for driving 85 mph in a 60 mph zone but he didn’t stop. Police said Lewis drove away from police, hitting two other cars while trying to escape.

No one was injured in the other two vehicles.

Lewis then ran off the road on the Maury Street ramp. The car fell for 25 feet before flipping multiple times. Authorities said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and came out of the car.

Lewis and his vehicle ended up at the City of Richmond Wastewater Treatment Facility.