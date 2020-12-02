Car crashes into Fair Lakes Whole Foods

FAIR LAKES, Va. (WDVM) — Right before 5 p.m. Tuesday night, a car crashed through the front doors of the Whole Foods Market located in the East Market shopping center of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, the driver or the car did not suffer life-threatening injuries but was still transported to the hospital. Whole Foods did lose power in the crash, requiring all shoppers to leave. At around 7 p.m., the market remained closed with employees turning shoppers away.

The fire department did not disclose any further details about the motive of the crash or the state of the driver.

This is a developing story, more details will be posted later.