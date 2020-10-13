Car crashes into building, driver flees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Early Monday morning, DC Fire and EMS responded to a crash on 6th and H St. NE where a vehicle drove into a vacant retail space causing major damage to the building.

When DC Fire arrived on the scene, the driver had already fled.

DC Fire brought in their cave-in task force who determined the building had no threat of collapse. They also confirmed there were no injuries and no one needed to evacuate.

“They did a structure evaluation and determined there was some structural damage, but nothing that would extend any further, and we left the scene in the hands of the Metropolitan Police Department and a building inspector from the department of consumer regulatory affairs,” said Vito Maggiolo, Public Information Officer, DC Fire and EMS.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently working to identify a suspect.