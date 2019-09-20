Car crashes into Annandale home

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A fatal crash occurred early Thursday morning in Annandale. A driver crashed into a residence on Little River Turnpike.



The driver, 66-year-old John Carey, was pronounced dead at the scene. Carey was the only person in the car, and the residents of the house were not injured.



Fairfax County Police Officers continue to investigate the circumstances around the fatal accident.

“Our officers responded to the 8500 block of little river turnpike, for a Subaru Legacy that crashed into a home. Our detectives believe the vehicle was traveling north on wakefield chapel road, went through the intersection, at little river turnpike, and into the home,” said Sergeant James Curry.

Although officers are unsure of what exactly caused the accident, they do believe speed was a factor.