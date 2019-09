SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Chantilly woman died from her injuries after a car crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday.

According to Virginia State Police, Sierra Aceto, 23, was driving south on I-81 when she lost control around the 291.4- mile marker and hit a truck in a work zone. Aceto died of her injuries.

Police said the person she hit was uninjured. The crash is still under investigation.