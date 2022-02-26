CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Capital Remodel and Garden Show is in town and attracting visitors from all over the area, including celebrity guest Barry Williams.

It’s not every day that shopping for home products can lead to a celebrity interaction. But, at the Dulles expo center, visitors not only had the chance to speak with vendors but met Brady Bunch star, Barry Williams.

“I’m excited to be here; This is a place to find out about all the latest and greatest ideas of what’s happening in architecture remodeling and getting your landscaping together,” said Barry Williams.

The event features more than 200 companies showcasing the latest gardening and home remodeling products.

Organizers say events like this help build customer relationships.

“It’s a great way to meet a contractor or somebody that you might want to do business with, and get a feel for them and see if it’s a good fit for you. I think that’s why coming here is so important,” said Lisa Gardon, Show manager.

Visitors also can learn from home remodeling experts who will hold seminars throughout the weekend.

The last day of the event will be on Sunday. For more information, visit www.capitalremodelandgarden.com.