Capital One Headquarters Tower lights up to support Nationals

TYSONS, Va. (WDVM) — Capital One’s Headquarters Tower in Tysons, VA has been lighting up the Beltway in support of the Washington Nationals baseball team this week.

The crown of the building, the tallest occupied building in the region, is all red tonight night as the team prepares to play in front of the hometown crowd. As D.C.’s hometown bank, capital one representatives say the company proud to show support for area hometown teams in this way, to instill a sense of pride within the community.

The crown of the building will light up for each game of the series, and especially made sure to light up the beltway Friday for the first home game of the season.