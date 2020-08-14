Capital Bikeshare reintroduces e-bikes with more options for low income riders

Capital Bikeshare for All has special options for riders who qualify for state or federal assistance programs.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Capital Bikeshare has introduced Capital Bikeshare for All, a $5 annual membership program with special options for riders who qualify for state or federal assistance programs.

Capital Bikeshare has reintroduced its electric bikes in Northern Virginia and Bike Arlington’s Director of Operations for Active Transportation Henry Dunbar says the bikes are sanitized. Dunbar says the e-bikes don’t have to be returned to a station, spreading out the service area and virtually replacing a ride on public transportation.

“There’s a lot of concern about riding on buses and transit where they could get crowded during this COVID pandemic time. So we’ve been touring bike share as another safer way to ride and very much limit your exposure,” Dunbar said.

