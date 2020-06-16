‘Can’t believe what I saw’: Richmond city council members witness second night of unrest at RPD Headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It was another night of unrest outside Richmond Police Headquarters Monday after protesters gathered there for a second night.

Monday night’s confrontation came after a 22-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges after protests Sunday night and a Richmond Police cruiser appeared to hit a few protesters Saturday.

Images and videos sent into 8News show officers in riot gear lined around the police station Monday night. It appears officers fire tear gas and smoke canisters at the crowd. Some protesters say they were hit with rubber bullets.

Richmond city council member Stephanie Lynch weighed in overnight calling the altercation ‘unacceptable.’ This is the second night in a row Lynch attended demonstrations outside RPD Headquarters. She was hit with pepper spray Sunday night.

Councilman Mike Jones also was there last night.

We’re still waiting to hear from the Richmond Police Department about what happened and if any officers were injured. Mayor Levar Stoney has also not weighed in on the recent unrest, and he didn’t answer our questions yesterday.