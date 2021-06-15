Candy apple shop in Manassas grows business to help provide for others

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to change or close in the past year. One local business owner in Manassas has used this pandemic to help those within the community to give back to others, starting with expanding her business.

Tummy-Yum Yum owner Sharita Rouse has expanded her business on wheels to not only serve food but to give back to the city of Manassas.

Sharita Rouse, Store Owner, Tummy-Yum Yum said, “I’m going to try and keep balancing the store and the truck as long as I can. But God gave me this first so I’m just going to use this place for what God intended it to be.”

From Rouse running her storefront to now a food truck, she said she was called to do this. Her goal is to use this truck to give essential items to the community, along with her treats.

“In the fall we would start back up our giving, so there’s enough room on my truck to have toilet trees, food, coats, hats, shoes whatever the community needs. We would go to these homeless camps and deliver these items to people” said Rouse.

Rouse has received over $1,000 in donations from residents, and supporters to continue her mission of giving back. This year she looks to give $25,000 at least and to keep that goal alive Rouse spiced things up adding a different taste to the community.

“We don’t get a lot of donations now during the Summertime. I figured what better way to get more income in by making something different that we don’t have around here in the city of Manassas? and that’s funnel cakes,” said Rouse.

Rouse said her food truck is here to stay and will continue to serve the community that has helped her along the way.