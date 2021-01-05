Candle apple business in Manassas embarks on a new year journey

"I work in Manassas, I have a business in Manassas, so I feel like it's my duty to help out those who need help the most"

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Tummy Yum Yum Gourmet apple shop owner plans to cook things up in a new way this year.

Making gourmet candy apples is apart of the business for shop owner Sharita Rouse, but this year she has a new initiative.

“For 2021 I know exactly what I need to do. How to structure my business and how to serve more people,” said Rouse. “Not only with food but we do clothing also, it’s just something that needs to be done.”

Along with exceeding her business goals, her plan is to continue to help those in need within the community.

“I work in Manassas, I have a business in Manassas, so I feel like it’s my duty to help out those who need help the most,” said Rouse.

As word continues to spread about Rouse, other organizations in Manassas are working to ensure this apple shop stays on its feet during the pandemic.

Sean Porter, owner of Loveless Porter Architects said “for every apple that’s sold we’re going to give back $5 dollars and our goal is to sell $500, so that’s $2500. Then I have another $2500 to give on top of that.”

Porter’s contribution comes from partnering with an organization called Old Town Strong. Porter said he has seen business suffer first hand, and his partnership is a way to let them know they’re not alone.

After the funds are raised, Old Town Strong distributes to businesses and people in need.

Allison John of Old Town Strong said “the way that I see it and we see it as a team, is to link people with resources find out what the needs are in the community, and figure out how we can get people to help.”

John said business owners in Manassas are family. Officials say 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Old Town Manassas businesses.

Residents said although the apples are a bonus of what Rouse brings to the community, the willingness to give back is her trademark.