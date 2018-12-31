Candidates Jennifer Boysko and Joe May vie for Jennifer Wexton's seat in 33rd district Video

Campaigning for a special election is no easy task, especially over the holiday season. Democrat Jennifer Boysko and Republican Joe May are full speed ahead.

The two are going head to head for Congresswoman-elect Jennifer Wexton's seat, which she vacates on December 31.

Nearly 100 union workers gathered in Herndon on Saturday to canvas for Boysko.

"We had a crowd about this size in the pouring rain a couple weeks before Christmas and we visited over 2,000 households that day," said Boysko. "It's just been amazing."

Keystone Mountain Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters Representative Meri Canahui says workers get excited about Boysko not only because of her voting record, but also because of her upbringing.

Raised by a single mom, Boysko knows what it's like to struggle. That's why she's fighting for raising the minimum wage, and protecting workers' rights.

Boysko claims she's ready to work across the aisle in the 33rd district's polarized political climate. So, does her opponent, Joe May, who says he's been doing just that for over 20 years. The self-proclaimed moderate Republican says it takes a politician like him to bring the climate back to center.

May, founder and CEO of technology company EIT in Leesburg, says there's an advantage in being a businessman -- he can collaborate across the aisle, and he can work with money. He's got his eye on lowering toll prices on the Dulles Greenway and Dulles Toll Road.

"The [Greenway's tolls] are rising toward $12 and, furthermore, they run some risk of going bankrupt," said May. "We're going to have to do something or we'll run the risk of having a major transportation artery close on us."

May first ran for this seat about four years ago. He ran independently against Wexton and Republican John Whitbeck. Around the same time, he made the gutsy move of voting in favor of the Affordable Care Act.

"I don't do it because I have a death wish," said May. "I do it because it's the right thing to do."

The special election is on January 8.