Can the COVID vaccine affect fertility?

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The short answer is no, the COVID vaccine does not affect future fertility.

There’s a lot of misinformation on the COVID vaccine circing online and one, in particular, is that the shot can affect future fertility.

According to the CDC, if you’re trying to plan for pregnancy either now or in the future you can still get the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no evidence that the vaccine creates any issues with pregnancy so good news if you’re planning to start a family. It also states that there’s no evidence of male or female fertility issues from the vaccine.

Doctor Benjamin Schwartz with the Fairfax County Health Department sites another reputable source with similar findings.

“No loss of fertility among trial participants or among the millions who have received this vaccine, since its authorization.,” said Dr. Schwartz. “So there you have a statement from the experts that there is no issue, no problem with fertility.”

The Fairfax County Health Department continues to inform residents about questions on the vaccine with the #FFAXHealthFacts on its social media pages.

