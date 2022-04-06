VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Local leaders are launching a campaign to combat Governor Youngkin’s pledge to remove critical race theory from Virginia public schools.

Leaders say the campaign “Black History is American History” is an effort of The Leadership Conference Education Fund, the NAACP, and People For the American Way, to preserve the teaching of black history.

The push is in response to Governor Youngkin’s decision to eliminate content he considers inappropriate.

Organizers say the campaign includes a form for people to share support for inclusive history teaching, which they say they will send to the governor’s office.

“This idea for the “Black History is American History” campaign began almost immediately after Governor Youngkin announced his executive order banning the teaching of the true history of Virginia to all of its students,” said Wade Henderson, Interim President, and CEO, The Leadership Conference Education Fund.

We reached out to Governor Youngkin’s office for a response.

His office shared the governor’s previous statement saying, “We must teach all of our history. We can’t know where we’re going unless we know where we’ve come from. And we can teach all of our history, the good and the bad, and Virginia’s children will be better for it.”