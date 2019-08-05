Camp counselor arrested for aggravated sexual battery against a minor

Detectives found sufficient evidence to arrest the suspect over the weekend

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A camp counselor has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery after a child, who was not a camper, reported to police on August 1 that 37-year-old Cesar Laragaibort of Fairfax had inappropriately touched her.

Detectives said they found sufficient evidence to arrest Laragaibort over the weekend.

Laragaibort is a counselor and bus driver at Camp Greenway, a summer program operated by the Madeira School in McLean. Police report it doesn’t appear that the suspect touched the victim at the camp or on a bus.

“Detectives did receive information that Mr. Laragaibort may have had other previous employment that had involved contact with children,” said the Fairfax County Police Department’s Special Victims Division Commander, Lieutenant Rex Pagerie. “We are confirming that information at this time.

While information needs to be verified by Fairfax detectives, Pagerie pointed to Laragaibort’s LinkedIn profile, which includes six jobs with underage children, including an AP instructor for Alexandria City Public Schools, a teacher at Saint John Academy in McLean, and an assistant basketball coach at Holy Trinity School in McLean.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-246-7800 to speak with detectives from Fairfax County’s Major Crimes Bureau.