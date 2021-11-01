Buying firewood in Virginia this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services — or VDACS — is giving people tips about how to help keep forest ecology in mind when buying firewood this fall.

VDACS says that you should buy firewood locally or close to where you plan to burn it. That’s because tree-killing insects and diseases can hide in firewood and can potentially spread to new areas. To avoid this, you should make sure your wood is heat-treated and certified before buying.

Bulk purchases of firewood by the cord should be 128 cubic feet when the width, height, and length are multiplied.

