Buy one, give one: Winchester nonprofit goes solar

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As a part of a community give back campaign, Mountain View Solar and Vandalia Energy Services donated $14,000 worth of solar panels to The Kids Clubs of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

“The Kids Club provides daycare, summer care services and more — meals and more — to the community,” said Danny Chiotos of Vandalia Energy Services, “and every dollar that’s not spent to the electric utility is a dollar that can go into providing meals and daycare services.”

Every time a house or business in Winchester buys a solar system from MTVSolar and Vandalia Energy Services, another solar panel will be installed on top of the kids clubs.

Sot michael: “And help grow this system from 16 panels to up to 25, and then from 25 — up to 50 panels,” said Michael McKechnie of MTVSolar, “so the idea is that we’ll continue to support this program as time goes by.”

Heather Forman is the executive director of The Kids Clubs, and she appreciates not only how much this affects the nonprofit but also how much it affects the children.

“We want our kids here to grow up to be productive, respectable members of society. And we want them to care — care about the planet, care about the world in which they’re growing up in, so it’s important to us to lead by example,” said Forman.