Butterfly Hill Farm Store’s hats, gloves, and scarves are made from their own alpacas

Co-owner Catie Dutcher and her husband own over 30 of them, and they're cashing in on their investment.

WATERFORD, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County has some strict regulations on signage along Route 9. But at Butterfly Hill Farm Store, its advertising isn’t on a sign — it’s on four legs.

“My vet tells me I’m the only alpaca farm he goes to that he does not get spit on,” said proud alpaca owner (and farm store co-owner) Catie Dutcher. She and her husband own over 30 of them, and they’re cashing in on their investment.

At Butterfly Hill, customers can purchase yarn and handmade items made from Loudoun County alpacas. Dutcher sends the fleece to a mill in Maryland, which returns the processed yarn; made from alpaca fleece from many regions.

Since alpacas come in many shades of grey and brown, dyeing the yarn isn’t necessary.

“As I watch the big dinosaur malls go away I think people are just going back to a more neighborly way of doing business,” Dutcher said.

