Butterfly garden at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School is complete

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The butterfly garden at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School is now complete. The project was a collaborative effort between community partners and kindergarten, second, and third graders at the school who researched butterfly life cycles, the kinds of plants to put in the garden and soil health. Students will also take care of the garden over the summer.

“We know here at Apple Pie Ridge that this garden is going to continue to flourish and it’s going to continue to grow and become an outdoor learning space and we look forward to adding to it over the next many years and we have a feeling that it’s just the first of many authentic learning experiences that are going to continue to happen here for our students to keep them highly engaged,” said Megan Dodd, Principal of Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School.

The butterfly garden also meets the standards for Frederick County Public Schools strategic plan, Inspire 2025 a Promise for Progress.