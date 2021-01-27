Businessman Glenn Youngkin joins GOP race for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The field is growing in Virginia’s race for governor. Businessman and former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group, Glenn Youngkin, has cast his bid running for the GOP nomination.

Youngkin calls himself a “homegrown Virginian” who grew up in Richmond and Virginia Beach. He started out washing dishes at a local diner and playing basketball, leading him to receive an academic scholarship to Rice University. Youngkin then went on to get a job with the Carlyle Group where he worked for 25 years, eventually leading the company.

“Virginia is being tested, but what we need isn’t another politician, or worse, the same politician. It’s going to take a conservative to stand up to bring a new day to Virginia. We’ve all been tested, it’s time for someone whose been trusted. Together we can rebuild and reimagine Virginia’s future. It’s going to take an outsider, a new kind of leader to Virginia,” said Youngkin in his campaign advertisement.

Youngkin and his wife recently founded the Virginia Ready Initiative, a non-profit to help Virginians who are out of work get the training they need to join the workforce. According to Younkin’s campaign website, roughly 2,000 Virginians have begun their journey to finding a career with the help of Virginia Ready.

So far, the governor’s race has five Republicans and five Democrats in contention.