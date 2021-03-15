Businesses and non-profits call for more diversity

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia businesses and non-profit leaders are calling for more diversity. According to business leaders, representatives from several businesses and non-profits are advocating for more inclusion and diversity as businesses recover from the economic impacts of COVID.

The 2021 Shape of the Region Conference, presented by the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, presented a panel about the moral and commercial imperatives for private enterprises to seek more diversity and inclusivity among their ranks.

Several panelists said the reason minority communities are underrepresented is because of a lack of intentionality, according to officials.

Panelist Buddy Rizer, executive director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development, said, “Technology businesses continue to do well and employment numbers are back to pre-COVID levels, but there are gaps between the haves and have-nots.”

Officials said overall panelists argued that there needs to be a substantial investment in less privileged communities – including those who are less educated, younger and/or a minority – for there to be a proper economic recovery.