Busiest air travel day in U.S history for Dulles Airport

Virginia

According to Dulles Airport today has been the busiest air travel day in U.S history

DULLES, Va. (WDVM)– According to Dulles Airport Sunday, Dember 1 is the busiest air travel day in U.S history. If you plan on flying today be aware of three key points.

According to officials, they want all flyers to arrive at least two hours to your flight and 3 hours prior to international flights. Roadways and check-in lines will be longer than normal.

They also want to remind you not circle roadways and to take advantage of a 60 minute grace period of free parking.

Lastly, check directly with the airline prior about any flight updates.

