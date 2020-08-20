Bus drivers in Fairfax County take on new roles during virtual school year

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — With the school year going virtual once again, bus drivers don’t have any children to pick up for school.

Fairfax County Public Schools have decided not to furlough bus drivers or food service workers. Rather, the county will have the drivers deliver goods and even use their other skills to help students in the classroom.

“We’re surveying our bus drivers and attendants to get an idea of where they have additional assets, where they have experience and interest in in helping to support the school room,” said Francine Furby, Transportation Director for Fairfax County Public Schools.

Drivers will continue to deliver food and school supplies to communities that need them the most. The drivers will also be given extra training on how to drive, since they haven’t been behind the wheel of a bus in over five months.

Currently, the county has 13 routes to deliver supplies to communities, but they plan to expand the routes in order to reach more children. So far, the county has delivered over two million meals to children since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

